Added-value for Russia diamond ban, as G7 and EU prepare sanctions

Morally speaking, the case is closed on Russian diamonds.
And they will soon be banned from 70 percent of the world's markets, in a move to be unveiled by the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations.
The EU expects its 27 member states to follow suit.
A proposed ban on Russian liquid gas imports would harm the Kremlin's war-chest more.
But even if the EU can't agree a gas embargo, the diamond ban would have the added value of hindering Russian corruption schemes in Eur...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
