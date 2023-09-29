Ad
euobserver
Diamond cutter at Russian mining firm Alrosa (Photo: alrosa.ru)

Added-value for Russia diamond ban, as G7 and EU prepare sanctions

EU & the World
Africa
Ukraine
by diamond, Brussels,

Morally speaking, the case is closed on Russian diamonds.

And they will soon be banned from 70 percent of the world's markets, in a move to be unveiled by the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations.

The EU expects its 27 member states to follow suit.

A proposed ban on Russian liquid gas imports would harm the Kremlin's war-chest more.

But even if the EU can't agree a gas embargo, the diamond ban would have the added value of hindering Russian corruption schemes in Eur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Belgium worried about jobs if EU blacklists Russian steel baron
Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?
War diamonds: Ukraine slams Russian gems in Belgium
Diamond cutter at Russian mining firm Alrosa (Photo: alrosa.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections