Many of those victims have since disappeared and lost all contact with the NGOs trying to help them (Photo: Marianna Wybieralska/Milosc nie wyklucza)

The Chechnya LGBT crisis – one year on

by Bjorn van Roozendaal, Brussels,

It was a spring weekend almost twelve months ago when the LGBTI movement was rocked by news from the Chechen republic in Russia that (perceived) gay and bisexual men were being abducted, imprisoned and tortured for contact details of other (perceived) LGBT people.

One year on, our knowledge about the details of the human rights crisis is more extensive and disturbing.

There are numerous testimonies from surviving victims, evidence of multiple deaths as a result of the torture end...

