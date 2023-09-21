Ad
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion have declared a permanent blockade of the A12 highway near The Hague (Photo: Roel Wijnants)

Activists push €40bn fossil subsidies into Dutch-election spotlight

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Documents presented by Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten this week revealed that the Netherlands provides significantly more tax incentives to companies engaged in oil, gas, and coal industries than previously believed.

According to the government's assessment, these "fossil subsidies" amount to an annual sum ranging from €39.7bn to €46.4bn — a stark contrast to earlier figures....

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

