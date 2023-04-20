Hawkish Poland wants Gazprombank in new EU sanctions

Poland is gunning for an EU crackdown on Russia's top gas bank, oil pipeline, and diamonds in upcoming sanctions.
"Given the bank's role in the Russian establishment's scheme to embezzle state money, and the Kremlin's use of the bank to advance political interests, the de-SWIFTing of Gazprombank is of priority and symbolic importance," Poland and the Baltic states said in a joint proposal.
SWIFT is the world-leading bank transfer operator, based in Belgium.
Gazprombank is ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
