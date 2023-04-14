In autumn 2020, the Austrian government's public-employment agency opted for a highly-unusual new employment policy — and created the job guarantee pilot programme (called MAGMA.)
The initiative, along the lines of a similar one in France since 2016, was born with the aim of eradicating long-term unemployment.
The premise could be formulated as: what if those who wanted a job with good working conditions could get it?...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.