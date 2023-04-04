GPTChat could be 21st century Goethe's Sorcerer's Apprentice

Is artificial intelligence a dangerous innovation that could destroy humanity? A lot of serious people think so. More than 3,000 of them have signed a letter calling for a six-month moratorium on "giant AI experiments". The writer Yuval Noah Harari, the tech legend Steve Wozniak, and Elon Musk signed it.

Why all the uproar now? AI has been around for a while in daily applications like driver-assistance system...