Far-right declare EPP leader their migration 'poster boy'

The far right in the European Parliament has said Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right group, is a poster boy for their cause of stemming migration.
On Friday (10 February), a spokesperson from the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) claimed that all their demands on migration had found home in the last EU summit conclusions.
"We wouldn't have been able to do this on our own. We had...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.