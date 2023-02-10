Ad
Tobias Teuscher: "I have a head of unit post in my group, maybe he'd like to take the job." (Photo: EUobserver)

Far-right declare EPP leader their migration 'poster boy'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The far right in the European Parliament has said Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right group, is a poster boy for their cause of stemming migration.

On Friday (10 February), a spokesperson from the far-right Identity and Democracy (ID) claimed that all their demands on migration had found home in the last EU summit conclusions.

"We wouldn't have been able to do this on our own. We had...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

