MEP harassment case sheds light on flimsy support for victims

The European Parliament does not rule out mandatory anti-harassment training for MEPs — but has left questions of greater support for victims of bullying and abuse open-ended.

In a statement to EUobserver, it said a group dealing with gender equality and diversity may in the future "introduce mandatory trainings on harassment prevention."

Some 262 current MEPs have undergone voluntary training sessions as of last December. Of those, 17 were carried out in the previous European Par...