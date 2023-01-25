Ad
euobserver
Mónica Silvana Gonzalez, socialist Spanish MEP, was sanctioned for harassment of three former assistants. (Photo: European Parliament)

MEP harassment case sheds light on flimsy support for victims

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament does not rule out mandatory anti-harassment training for MEPs — but has left questions of greater support for victims of bullying and abuse open-ended.

In a statement to EUobserver, it said a group dealing with gender equality and diversity may in the future "introduce mandatory trainings on harassment prevention."

Some 262 current MEPs have undergone voluntary training sessions as of last December. Of those, 17 were carried out in the previous European Par...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU institution beset by harassment claims
MEP accused of 'disrespecting' female moderator
Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe
Mónica Silvana Gonzalez, socialist Spanish MEP, was sanctioned for harassment of three former assistants. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections