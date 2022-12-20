Ad
euobserver
Those who have long admired and supported Israel as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East should have good reason to rue the fact that Israel has succumbed to the malign influence of Orbanism (Photo: Hungarian government website)

The Orban-Netanyahu mutual support nexus

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Azriel Bermant and Anita Tusor, Prague,

Following Benjamin Netanyahu's victory in Israel's general election, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban tweeted "What a great victory for Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel! Hard times require strong leaders. Welcome back!"

According to the NGO Atlatszo which seeks to promote transparency and accountability in Hungary,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Azriel Bermant is a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations, Prague, a former research fellow in the arms control and regional security programme at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Tel Aviv University and the author of Margaret Thatcher and the Middle East (Cambridge University Press, 2016).\nAnita Tusor is a research assistant at the Institute of International Relations Prague.

Related articles

What a post-Netanyahu Israel means for EU
Orban and Netanyahu set aside anti-Semitism concerns
EU diplomats unsure how to handle Netanyahu
Orbán's 'racist' speech condemned, after week's delay
Those who have long admired and supported Israel as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East should have good reason to rue the fact that Israel has succumbed to the malign influence of Orbanism (Photo: Hungarian government website)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Azriel Bermant is a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations, Prague, a former research fellow in the arms control and regional security programme at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Tel Aviv University and the author of Margaret Thatcher and the Middle East (Cambridge University Press, 2016).\nAnita Tusor is a research assistant at the Institute of International Relations Prague.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections