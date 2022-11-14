Bülent Keneş: Nato must call Turkey's bluff on my extradition

As a Turkish journalist in exile, harassment by Ankara has been a routine for me, despite my family finding refuge in Sweden six years ago.

However, things escalated dramatically last Tuesday (8 November) when Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned my name at a joint press briefing with Swedish prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara.

"Extradition of this terrorist [me] is of utmost importance for us," Erdoğan said, apparently in exchange for saving Sweden from a Tur...