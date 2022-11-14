Ad
euobserver
Bülent Keneş fled Turkey in 2016 to seek safety in Sweden

Feature

Bülent Keneş: Nato must call Turkey's bluff on my extradition

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Bülent Keneş, Stockholm,
Bülent Keneş fled Turkey in 2016 to seek safety in Sweden

As a Turkish journalist in exile, harassment by Ankara has been a routine for me, despite my family finding refuge in Sweden six years ago.

However, things escalated dramatically last Tuesday (8 November) when Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan mentioned my name at a joint press briefing with Swedish prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara.

"Extradition of this terrorist [me] is of utmost importance for us," Erdoğan said, apparently in exchange for saving Sweden from a Tur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraineFeature

Author Bio

Bülent Keneş is an exiled Turkish journalist who lives in Stockholm since August 2016. He used to be founding editor-in-chief of the prestigious English daily, Today’s Zaman, in Turkey.

Related articles

Nordic Nato candidates seek no opt-outs on nukes
Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden
Erdoğan to Sweden: Extradite newspaper editor, or no Nato
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections