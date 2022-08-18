Serbia expects difficult talks with Kosovo at EU meeting

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are meeting in Brussels Thursday (18 August) in the hopes of resolving a spike in tensions over border issues.
But Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić, who will be meeting Kosovo's prime minster Albin Kurti, has already cast a long shadow over the talks.
"We are going to have difficult discussions tomorrow. We do not agree almost on anything," said Vučić on Wednesday, at a press conference with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg.
Vučić also said Ser...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
