Forest fire near Bordeaux forces over 10,000 to flee

Thousands of firefighters in the forested area near Bordeaux, France, are battling a wildfire, which has already forced 10,000 to flee.

Strong winds and persistently high temperatures spread the fire fast, causing considerable danger to firefighters.

Several were injured, one of them in serious condition.

The massive forest fire, described by a fire chief as a "monster", has been raging for two days near the small town of Landiras and the smoke plume from the fire is so l...