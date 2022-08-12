Ad
euobserver
The forest fire near the small town Landiras has been raging since Wednesday (Photo: Matt Trostle)

Forest fire near Bordeaux forces over 10,000 to flee

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Thousands of firefighters in the forested area near Bordeaux, France, are battling a wildfire, which has already forced 10,000 to flee.

Strong winds and persistently high temperatures spread the fire fast, causing considerable danger to firefighters.

Several were injured, one of them in serious condition.

The massive forest fire, described by a fire chief as a "monster", has been raging for two days near the small town of Landiras and the smoke plume from the fire is so l...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

The forest fire near the small town Landiras has been raging since Wednesday (Photo: Matt Trostle)

Green Economy

