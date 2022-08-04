Ad
euobserver
Water reservoirs in Spain were at 40 percent of capacity at the end of July (Photo: Keith Laverack)

Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With the prolonged lack of rain and high temperatures, fears have emerged of water shortages and droughts decreasing crop yields — prompting calls to use less water and reuse urban wastewater for agricultural irrigation.

The European Commission urged EU member states on Wednesday (3 August) to reuse water from urban wastewater treatment plants for crops.

"Freshwater resources are scarce and increasingly under pressure," EU commissioner for environment Virginijus Sinkevičius said i...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

