Experts: climate change will not mean mass migration

Predictions that thousands, even millions, of people will flee to Europe from Africa or elsewhere due to climate change are not substantiated by studies. In fact, the people most affected by climate change are often the most-impoverished, and as such are the least likely to migrate.\n \nOthers who are better off will leave, but usually they will head to somewhere else within their own country or region. \n \nThe many Doomsday forecasts which say the opposite are at best intellectually dishone...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.