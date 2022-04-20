Ad
euobserver
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Experts: climate change will not mean mass migration

EU & the World
Migration
Green Economy
War, Peace and the Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Predictions that thousands, even millions, of people will flee to Europe from Africa or elsewhere due to climate change are not substantiated by studies. In fact, the people most affected by climate change are often the most-impoverished, and as such are the least likely to migrate.\n \nOthers who are better off will leave, but usually they will head to somewhere else within their own country or region. \n \nThe many Doomsday forecasts which say the opposite are at best intellectually dishone...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigrationGreen EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Time for the EU to protect all refugees
Libya 'abandoning migrants without water' in deserts
Climate refugees coming to Europe, Juncker warns
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationGreen EconomyWar, Peace and the Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections