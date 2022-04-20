Experts: climate change will not mean mass migration

Predictions that thousands, even millions, of people will flee to Europe from Africa or elsewhere due to climate change are not substantiated by studies. In fact, the people most affected by climate change are often the most-impoverished, and as such are the least likely to migrate.



Others who are better off will leave, but usually they will head to somewhere else within their own country or region.



The many Doomsday forecasts which say the opposite are at best intellectually dishone...