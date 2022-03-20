Ad
euobserver
US president Joe Biden will join the European Council next Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Biden, bread, and more blocks on Russia in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU heads of state and government were to be joined by US president Joe Biden on Thursday (24 March) in a show of transatlantic unity over Ukraine.

The gathering will be the second meeting of the 27 EU leaders in two weeks, after their gathering in Versailles. They are expected to focus on the internal economic consequences of the war and on sanctions against Russia.

There are hopes in Brussels that the 27 leaders will offer guidance on the energy crisis now hitting citizens. Dec...

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

