Cyberattacks loom as EU stiffens sanctions on Russia

Political and private sector experts are warning the EU to take more precautions against the kind of Russian cyber-attacks unleashed on Ukraine, amid concern Russia could use them in response to EU sanctions.

EU leaders on Thursday (24 February) called on Russia and Russian-backed hackers to stop the ongoing "disinformation campaign and cyber-attacks" on Ukraine that are being waged alongside Russia's military campaign to cut off and capture Kyiv.

They did so amid an asset-free...