Same malware attacking critical infrastructure in Ukraine has already been detected in Latvia and Lithuania (Photo: Markus Spiske)

Cyberattacks loom as EU stiffens sanctions on Russia

by Andrew Rettman and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Political and private sector experts are warning the EU to take more precautions against the kind of Russian cyber-attacks unleashed on Ukraine, amid concern Russia could use them in response to EU sanctions.

EU leaders on Thursday (24 February) called on Russia and Russian-backed hackers to stop the ongoing "disinformation campaign and cyber-attacks" on Ukraine that are being waged alongside Russia's military campaign to cut off and capture Kyiv.

They did so amid an asset-free...

