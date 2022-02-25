Ad
Companies ignoring the rules would face fines and they would need to make sure victims get compensation from companies found ignoring the new rules (Photo: Sosialistisk Ungdom - SU)

EU plans to make supply chains greener, less abusive

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A proposal to hold EU companies accountable for human rights abuses and environmental violations throughout their supply chains was unveiled by the EU Commission on Wednesday (23 February).

But it emerged that 99 percent of businesses may be exempt.

The draft law would apply to very large EU companies (500 workers and net turnover of more than €150m) and some large firms (250 workers and net turnover of more than €40m) active in high-risk industries, such as agriculture and fashio...

