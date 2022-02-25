EU plans to make supply chains greener, less abusive

A proposal to hold EU companies accountable for human rights abuses and environmental violations throughout their supply chains was unveiled by the EU Commission on Wednesday (23 February).

But it emerged that 99 percent of businesses may be exempt.

The draft law would apply to very large EU companies (500 workers and net turnover of more than €150m) and some large firms (250 workers and net turnover of more than €40m) active in high-risk industries, such as agriculture and fashio...