euobserver
Coal is one of the biggest contributors to climate change and air pollution (Photo: Bert Kaufmann)

Can back-to-coal still mean forward to renewables?

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With the EU pledging to cut reliance on Russian fossil fuels as a result of the war in Ukraine, carbon-intensive coal is getting a new lease on life.

But for how long? And how much damage will be caused?

The full picture still is emerging, as some of the biggest coal power producers in Europe get ready to prolong their use of this most climate-unfriendly of the fossil fuels.

The backing for burning more coal — which amounts to giant somersault in energy policy amid a dram...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Coal is one of the biggest contributors to climate change and air pollution (Photo: Bert Kaufmann)

Green Economy

euobserver

