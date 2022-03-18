Can back-to-coal still mean forward to renewables?

With the EU pledging to cut reliance on Russian fossil fuels as a result of the war in Ukraine, carbon-intensive coal is getting a new lease on life.

But for how long? And how much damage will be caused?

The full picture still is emerging, as some of the biggest coal power producers in Europe get ready to prolong their use of this most climate-unfriendly of the fossil fuels.

The backing for burning more coal — which amounts to giant somersault in energy policy amid a dram...