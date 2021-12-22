Covid-pass protestors try to storm Romanian parliament

In scenes reminiscent of January's US Capitol attack, protesters illegally breached the gates and made it inside the courtyard of Romania's Parliament on Tuesday (21 December).

The protesters, demanding that the use of Covid-19 health pass not be extended to the workplace, tried to force their way into the Senate building itself - but were stopped by law enforcement officers who blocked all doors and barricaded MPs inside.

"The people gathered outside have been made to think that ...