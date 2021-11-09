MEPs in Taiwan - maybe don't rock the boat?

Visiting Taiwan last week, a group of EU Parliamentarians declared their visit was the start of "genuine relations between Taiwan and Europe", adding that the EU "wanted to learn how the island was able to counter Beijing's long-time threats".
The one lesson these MEPs should have learned before enjoying Taiwan's superb hospitality (great food, marvellous hotels, great headlines) is a simple one: "Don't Rock the Boat".
Was this ...
Jan Willem Blankert is senior fellow at the EU-Asia Centre, an economist and a former EU official. Before joining the EU institutions, he worked as a health statistician in Africa.
