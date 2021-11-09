Ad
euobserver
Taiwan's Presidential Office Building, Taipei - originally built in the Japanese era for colonial governors (Photo: Wikimedia)

MEPs in Taiwan - maybe don't rock the boat?

by Jan Willem Blankert, Amsterdam,

Visiting Taiwan last week, a group of EU Parliamentarians declared their visit was the start of "genuine relations between Taiwan and Europe", adding that the EU "wanted to learn how the island was able to counter Beijing's long-time threats".

The one lesson these MEPs should have learned before enjoying Taiwan's superb hospitality (great food, marvellous hotels, great headlines) is a simple one: "Don't Rock the Boat".

Jan Willem Blankert is senior fellow at the EU-Asia Centre, an economist and a former EU official. Before joining the EU institutions, he worked as a health statistician in Africa.

