Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit

EU leaders will address the rule-of-law concerns in Poland on Thursday (20 October) when they gather in Brussels for their regular October summit.
Their discussion comes after the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the bloc's executive will take action against Warsaw, which has challenged the supremacy of EU law.
"We will also touch upon recent developments related to the rule of law during our worki...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.