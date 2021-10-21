Ad
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (l) and Hungarian premier Viktor Orbán at a previous EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Polish rule-of-law debate boils over to EU summit

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will address the rule-of-law concerns in Poland on Thursday (20 October) when they gather in Brussels for their regular October summit.

Their discussion comes after the EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the bloc's executive will take action against Warsaw, which has challenged the supremacy of EU law.

"We will also touch upon recent developments related to the rule of law during our worki...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

