MEPs visit Hungary to update damning report

A group of MEPs from the parliament's civil liberties committee will arrive in Hungary on Wednesday (29 September) for a three-day visit to update a report on the country's democratic backsliding that triggered a sanctions procedure against Budapest in 2018.
French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, who is responsible for the file on the situation in Hungary, is leading the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.