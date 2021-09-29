Ad
French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield is leading the delegation, with one MEP from each political group. The report by her Dutch Green predecessor, Judith Sargentini, lead to a sanctions procedure against Budapest (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs visit Hungary to update damning report

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A group of MEPs from the parliament's civil liberties committee will arrive in Hungary on Wednesday (29 September) for a three-day visit to update a report on the country's democratic backsliding that triggered a sanctions procedure against Budapest in 2018.

French Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, who is responsible for the file on the situation in Hungary, is leading the

