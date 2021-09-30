Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?

In November 2019, on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, 300,000 Czechs took to the streets of Prague to demand an end to corruption and that all Czech politicians respect the rule-of-law. One activist group warned that "justice and the public media are in jeopardy."

Nearly two years later, Czech voters will have an opportunity to reject the government of billionaire prime minister Andrej Babiš, which has been inundated with conflict-of-interest charges and allegations of co...