Ad
euobserver
There is no reason to believe that a future Czech government aligned with Babiš would adopt the measures recommended by the EU to address the ongoing issue of corruption and erosion of media freedom (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Why doesn't Babiš get same focus as Hungary and Poland?

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Marcus Kolga, Toronto,

In November 2019, on the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, 300,000 Czechs took to the streets of Prague to demand an end to corruption and that all Czech politicians respect the rule-of-law. One activist group warned that "justice and the public media are in jeopardy."

Nearly two years later, Czech voters will have an opportunity to reject the government of billionaire prime minister Andrej Babiš, which has been inundated with conflict-of-interest charges and allegations of co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marcus Kolga is a human rights and anti-corruption activist. He is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, led the Canadian civil society campaign for Magnitsky legislation, and is the founder of DisinfoWatch.org.

Related articles

Babis unmoved by EU scam allegations
MEPs: Czech PM Babis can't be in budget talks
Questions for Czech PM Babis on Agrofert
'Trumped Up': The curious case of Babis' conflicts of interest
There is no reason to believe that a future Czech government aligned with Babiš would adopt the measures recommended by the EU to address the ongoing issue of corruption and erosion of media freedom (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Marcus Kolga is a human rights and anti-corruption activist. He is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, led the Canadian civil society campaign for Magnitsky legislation, and is the founder of DisinfoWatch.org.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections