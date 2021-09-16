Ad
euobserver
Finland and Sweden are the most heavily-forested countries in the EU, followed by Slovenia, Estonia and Latvia (Photo: Greenpeace Finland)

Exclusive

EU diplomats oppose common forest-monitoring rules

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Diplomats from EU states have raised concerns about the scope of the new forest strategy and its implications for domestic competencies, according to draft conclusions, dated on Tuesday (14 September) and seen by EUobserver.

EU diplomats also said that the strategy lacks "strategic vision, objectives, clear definitions" such as those for primary and old-growth forests - falling short on ...

