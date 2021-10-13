Ad
euobserver
EU farmers' association Copa-Cogeca spent €1.7m to influence EU decision-making in 2019 alone (Photo: European Parliament)

Leaked: How farm lobby waged war on EU food reform

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU's main agricultural lobby group has waged a campaign to weaken Europe's so-called 'Farm to Fork' strategy on sustainable food, according to internal documents seen by EUobserver.

The lobbying campaign, targeting MEPs in particular, has been slammed by civil society as a "massive disinformation campaign" aiming to undermine the ongoing legislative process, which was previously delayed due to the pandemic.

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

