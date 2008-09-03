Ad
euobserver
The UK economy is facing it's worst state in 60 years, according to the country's chancellor (Photo: Wikipedia)

OECD warns Britain of recession risk

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

France and Britain have seen the biggest cut in 2008 growth forecast by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Paris-based think-tank linking the 30 richest countries in the world, published on Tuesday (2 September).

Europe's two largest economies - Germany and France - will barely grow at all this year, according to OECD experts, with Germany's prediction for 2008 average growth down from 1.9 percent to 1.5 percent and France's down from 1.8 percent to 1....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The UK economy is facing it's worst state in 60 years, according to the country's chancellor (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections