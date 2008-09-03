OECD warns Britain of recession risk

France and Britain have seen the biggest cut in 2008 growth forecast by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Paris-based think-tank linking the 30 richest countries in the world, published on Tuesday (2 September).

Europe's two largest economies - Germany and France - will barely grow at all this year, according to OECD experts, with Germany's prediction for 2008 average growth down from 1.9 percent to 1.5 percent and France's down from 1.8 percent to 1....