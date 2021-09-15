Textbook hypocrisy: EU's new low point on Palestine

As the EU struggles to weigh in on challenging developments in its neighbourhood, the last thing it needs is diverting its focus to wholly misguided priorities. A case in point is the EU's current preoccupation with Palestinian textbooks, promoted by European commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and Israel-aligned lawmakers in the European Parliament.
Since the last round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in May, the conflict has seen a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Martin Konecny runs the European Middle East Project (EuMEP), a Brussels-based NGO.
Martin Konecny runs the European Middle East Project (EuMEP), a Brussels-based NGO.