Ad
euobserver
Unlike the US-funded study, which compared both Israeli and Palestinian textbooks (and found broadly similar levels of bias on both sides), the EU set out to examine schoolbooks on the Palestinian side only (Photo: Night Owl City)

Textbook hypocrisy: EU's new low point on Palestine

EU & the World
Opinion
by Martin Konecny, Brussels,

As the EU struggles to weigh in on challenging developments in its neighbourhood, the last thing it needs is diverting its focus to wholly misguided priorities. A case in point is the EU's current preoccupation with Palestinian textbooks, promoted by European commissioner Olivér Várhelyi and Israel-aligned lawmakers in the European Parliament.

Since the last round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting in May, the conflict has seen a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Martin Konecny runs the European Middle East Project (EuMEP), a Brussels-based NGO.

Related articles

Israel and Poland expel diplomats in Holocaust dispute
Israel/Palestine: how victims became aggressors
The ICC probe into Palestine: where is the EU?
Unlike the US-funded study, which compared both Israeli and Palestinian textbooks (and found broadly similar levels of bias on both sides), the EU set out to examine schoolbooks on the Palestinian side only (Photo: Night Owl City)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Martin Konecny runs the European Middle East Project (EuMEP), a Brussels-based NGO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections