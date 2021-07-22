Ad
euobserver
'The future of our children is at stake, so we cannot cede ground in this issue,' said Viktor Orban - who faces elections in April 2022 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Orbán counters EU by calling referendum on anti-LGBTI law

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has announced a referendum on his country's controversial new anti-LGBTIQ law - in response to criticism from the European Union which called the new legislation discriminatory.

The law, passed last month by the Hungarian parliament, bans showing content on homosexuality or gender change to under-18s in school sex-education programmes or media that reaches minors.

In a Facebook video on Wednesday (21 July), Orbán urged the public to vote 'no' ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU Commission warns Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ measures
EU may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan
Hungary's recovery ratification on hold, amid anti-LGBTIQ row
How NOT to frame debate about Hungary's toxic anti-gay law
'The future of our children is at stake, so we cannot cede ground in this issue,' said Viktor Orban - who faces elections in April 2022 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections