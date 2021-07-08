Tunisian man throws himself overboard

As of Thursday morning (8 July) an uneasy calm has settled on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue vessel.

But the mood as the day progresses is one of continued frustration and tension, only made slightly better by a cool breeze blowing over the deck.

The relief is only temporary with some already cracking and mounting protests. As of early evening, there had been no fights.

But on Wednesday night a young man from Tunisia threw himself into the water and started to swim away...