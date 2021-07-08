Ad
euobserver
An emergency rescue was launched to save him (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

On board with SOS Méditerranée

Tunisian man throws himself overboard

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Mediterranean,

As of Thursday morning (8 July) an uneasy calm has settled on the deck of the Ocean Viking rescue vessel.

But the mood as the day progresses is one of continued frustration and tension, only made slightly better by a cool breeze blowing over the deck.

The relief is only temporary with some already cracking and mounting protests. As of early evening, there had been no fights.

But on Wednesday night a young man from Tunisia threw himself into the water and started to swim away...

Author Bio

Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.

