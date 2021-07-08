Ad
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called Hungary's law that mixes pedophilia with homosexuality a 'disgrace' (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungary's recovery ratification on hold, amid anti-LGBTIQ row

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission and most MEPs called on Hungary on Wednesday (7 July) to repeal its discriminatory new laws against LGBTIQ people - as the EU executive put ratification of the country's recovery plan on hold amid corruption concerns.

The Hungarian law, which comes into force on Thursday, prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex-education programmes, or show homosexuality in films and advertisements available to minors.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

