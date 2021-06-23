Fourteen EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ law

Fourteen EU countries on Tuesday (22 June) called on the EU Commission to take action against Hungary over recently adopted legislation that bans the portrayal of LGBTIQ people to minors.
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden, and Latvia joined the initiative of the Benelux countries and issued a joint ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
