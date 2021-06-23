Ad
Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga (l) at a previous meeting of EU affairs ministers (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Fourteen EU countries condemn Hungary over anti-LGBTIQ law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Fourteen EU countries on Tuesday (22 June) called on the EU Commission to take action against Hungary over recently adopted legislation that bans the portrayal of LGBTIQ people to minors.

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden, and Latvia joined the initiative of the Benelux countries and issued a joint ...

