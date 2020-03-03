Ad
Asylum seekers and Hungarian police at the Croatian-Hungarian border in 2015 (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

'Balkan route' countries pledge to stop asylum seekers

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Countries along the so-called 'Balkan route', where hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers crossed in 2015-2016, are pledging not to allow migrants to cross this time.

In an political climate that has turned to the right in the EU - with prime ministers from Hungary and Austria both pursuing a hardline anti-migration policy - many countries are eager to demonstrate that migrants will not cross the EU's borders this time.

Along with Greece, Hungary also announced over the weeken...

