Flags at EU-China summit last year (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU critical of China on Swedish dissident publisher

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has joined Sweden in urging China to give consular access to a dissident book publisher, Gui Minhai, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday (25 February).

But, unlike Sweden, the EU did not call for his release and it issued its statement at the lowest level possible.

"There are serious questions to be answered about this case. His rights, including inter alia to consular access and due process, have not been respected," the EU statement said.

Gui was a ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

