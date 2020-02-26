EU critical of China on Swedish dissident publisher

The EU has joined Sweden in urging China to give consular access to a dissident book publisher, Gui Minhai, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday (25 February).

But, unlike Sweden, the EU did not call for his release and it issued its statement at the lowest level possible.

"There are serious questions to be answered about this case. His rights, including inter alia to consular access and due process, have not been respected," the EU statement said.

Gui was a ...