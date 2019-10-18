Ad
Jean-Claude Juncker (l): 'It was a historic error' (Photo: European Council)

Juncker: 'Historic mistake' against Balkan EU hopefuls

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU institutional leadership lashed out against member states for having denied Albania and North Macedonia a chance to advance in their EU membership aspirations.

"Both countries passed their exams, I can't say that about our member states," EU council president Donald Tusk told reporters in Brussels on Friday (18 October).

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker made similar statements, describing the French-led blockade against the two Balkan states as "a historic ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

