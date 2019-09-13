How should the EU handle Russia now?

The Russian regime got a bloody nose in local elections last weekend. At the same time, Russia exchanged prisoners with Ukraine and agreed to hold peace talks.

But what does it all mean?

Is Russian president Vladimir Putin losing his grip on power and having second thoughts about waging war in Europe?

Should the West help the opposition to topple him? Or should it try to make new deals with the Kremlin, as French president Emmanuel Macron is keen to do?

"United Rus...