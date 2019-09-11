Ad
European Commission HQ in Brussels: How much power over defence buying are member states willing to cede? (Photo: European Commission)

DG defence: Is EU getting serious on joint procurement?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's defence union project is to get its own offices and staff in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, the new European Commission president, has said.

The EU should also do more foreign policy by majority instead of unanimity, she added on Tuesday (10 September) in a grand unveiling of her "geopolitical commission".

European defence integration is still a nebula of EU 'battlegroups', agencies, funds, and joint procurement deals.

But the new "directorate general [DG] for def...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

