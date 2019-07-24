Ad
euobserver
Martin Selmayr (l) has been Jean-Claude Juncker's (r) right hand man from the start of the Luxembourgish politician's bid for the commission presidency. His mix of sharpness and abrasiveness upset some in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Selmayr shifted to Vienna, ahead of von der Leyen arrival

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After months of speculation on what will happen to arguably the most-powerful and most-talked about man in Brussels, Martin Selmayr, the EU Commission revealed on Wednesday (24 July) that from 1 November the controversial German will lead the EU executive's representation in Vienna.

Selmayr will leave his current job as the EU's top civil servant this week, and serve as special advisor to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for the remainder of this commission's mandate.

Fr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Selmayr case symptomatic, says EU novel author
Selmayr's stealth promotion was wrong, EU watchdog says
Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo
Juncker's chief of staff: 'I get 800 emails a day'
Martin Selmayr (l) has been Jean-Claude Juncker's (r) right hand man from the start of the Luxembourgish politician's bid for the commission presidency. His mix of sharpness and abrasiveness upset some in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections