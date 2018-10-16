Brexit standoff continues before EU summit

EU affairs ministers will be briefed by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday (16 October) as Brexit negotiations have come to a lull before an expected crunch summit of EU leaders on Wednesday (17 October).

Negotiators were locked in intensive talks last week as expectations rose of a possible deal by the October meeting of EU leaders, but broke down over the weekend after a brief emergency trip to Brussels by UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab to Brussels on Sunday evening.

