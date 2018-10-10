Ad
The controversial statue of Alexander the Great, in Macedonia's capital, Skopje (Photo: Juan Antonio F. Segal)

Nationalism and polarisation in Macedonia's referendum

by Daniel Hooton & Marta Lopes, Brussels,

With little over a third of eligible voters taking part a fortnight ago in Macedonia's controversial referendum on changing its name, the country's future hangs in the balance.

In an attempt to bury a three-decade-long dispute with Greece over the country's name, the referendum has thrown open as many issues as it sought to overcome.

In the view of the many national government officials, local mayors and civic activists intervi...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

