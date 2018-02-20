Eurogroup chief pledge on transparency after meeting MPs

Portuguese finance minister and head of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno has said he will make the Eurogroup more transparent, and that he will respond to transparency concerns raised by Dutch MPs before the end of the year.

"We take this transparency issue seriously," Centeno said in a written statement sent by his spokesman, in response to questions from EUobserver.

Three Dutch MPs presented Centeno with a set of recommendations on Monday (19 February), aimed at making lawmaking by t...