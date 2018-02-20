Ad
Centeno has led the Eurogroup since mid-January. He promised to increase transparency (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Eurogroup chief pledge on transparency after meeting MPs

by Eric Maurice and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Portuguese finance minister and head of the Eurogroup Mario Centeno has said he will make the Eurogroup more transparent, and that he will respond to transparency concerns raised by Dutch MPs before the end of the year.

"We take this transparency issue seriously," Centeno said in a written statement sent by his spokesman, in response to questions from EUobserver.

Three Dutch MPs presented Centeno with a set of recommendations on Monday (19 February), aimed at making lawmaking by t...

