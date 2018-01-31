Romania's judicial overhaul risks Schengen hopes, Juncker warns

The EU executive's chief warned the Romanian government on Wednesday to change its latest laws on the judiciary - or risk continuing the EU's current judicial oversight, and having the eastern European country's future Schengen membership put in doubt.

Jean-Claude Juncker said if the parliament in Bucharest did not amend current legislation on the judiciary, it could be putting its Schengen passport-free future at risk.

"If Romanian legislation were to remain what was foreseen by...