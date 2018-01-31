Ad
euobserver
Juncker (r) welcomed Iohannis (l) in Brussels, both concerned about the recent legslation passed by parliament (Photo: European Commission)

Romania's judicial overhaul risks Schengen hopes, Juncker warns

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU executive's chief warned the Romanian government on Wednesday to change its latest laws on the judiciary - or risk continuing the EU's current judicial oversight, and having the eastern European country's future Schengen membership put in doubt.

Jean-Claude Juncker said if the parliament in Bucharest did not amend current legislation on the judiciary, it could be putting its Schengen passport-free future at risk.

"If Romanian legislation were to remain what was foreseen by...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

