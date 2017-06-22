Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will welcome back Theresa May after the UK's snap election earlier this month (Photo: Council of the European Union)

May to soothe EU leaders' post-election Brexit worries

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather on Thursday and Friday (22-23 June) in Brussels for a two-day summit on the week Brexit negotiations kicked off.

The 27 leaders will hear from UK prime minster Theresa May, upon her request, on her struggles to form a government after a bruising election two weeks ago and how it will influence Brexit.

May is also expected to outline some principles of the UK's paper on citizens rights which will be published early next week.

However, after May is fini...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Leaders at EU summit to reinforce Libyan coast guard
UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks
Security and defence to top EU summit
Macron's summit debut could kickstart Franco-German motor
EU leaders will welcome back Theresa May after the UK's snap election earlier this month (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections