Ad
euobserver
Two EU agencies will have to move after Brexit (Photo: Bill Smith)

Analysis

EU agencies relocation could still end in political bargaining

EU & the World
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A proposal discussed by EU ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon (20 June) lays out “objective criteria” to determine where the two London-based EU agencies should go after the UK leaves the bloc.

However, the text does not say how the criteria should be weighed up.

And since the decision will be taken by a vote, it is entirely possible that the country with the smartest lobbying, rather than objectively the best bid - if such a thing exists - wins the day.

Brexi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis

Related articles

Scramble for UK agencies paves way for Trumpian claims
EU sets out criteria for relocating UK agencies
EU agency stuck with London rent bill
Four EU states pass on post-Brexit agency spoils
Two EU agencies will have to move after Brexit (Photo: Bill Smith)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections