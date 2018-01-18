Nato prepares to take in Macedonia

Macedonia could be invited to join Nato as soon as it solves its name dispute with Greece, Nato has indicated.
Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's top official, gave the upbeat assessment on his first-ever visit to Skopje on Thursday (18 January).
"The allies [have] agreed that Nato would invite your country to join the alliance once a mutually-acceptable solution to the name issue within the UN is reached," he told Macedonian news agency MIA.
He said Nato would review Macedonia's o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
