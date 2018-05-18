Integration of Syrian refugees in Europe needs scrutiny

In 2015, when hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled on the arduous journey dreaming of reaching a safe and prosperous haven in Europe, many did not realise that this dream would in fact remain illusionary and unfulfilled.

After escaping war in their home country, they not only faced the risk of death in the Mediterranean but also came across walls erected against them in Hungary, 'forbidden cities' where refugees are not welcome in Germany while being greeted by 'Burn Them Alive!' slog...