Ad
euobserver
Given that conflicts on average take 17 years to resolve and the war in Syria is far from coming to an end, the refugee issue cannot be considered to be a short-term phenomenon; but rather requires a complex long-term strategy (Photo: Jan Kuntra)

Integration of Syrian refugees in Europe needs scrutiny

Migration
Opinion
by Eli Hadzhieva, Brussels,

In 2015, when hundreds of thousands of Syrians fled on the arduous journey dreaming of reaching a safe and prosperous haven in Europe, many did not realise that this dream would in fact remain illusionary and unfulfilled.

After escaping war in their home country, they not only faced the risk of death in the Mediterranean but also came across walls erected against them in Hungary, 'forbidden cities' where refugees are not welcome in Germany while being greeted by 'Burn Them Alive!' slog...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Syrians find troubled homes in Egypt
Moria refugee camp is no place for people
Lebanon crisis overshadows EU aid for Syrian refugees
Given that conflicts on average take 17 years to resolve and the war in Syria is far from coming to an end, the refugee issue cannot be considered to be a short-term phenomenon; but rather requires a complex long-term strategy (Photo: Jan Kuntra)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections