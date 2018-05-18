Ad
euobserver
Plastic containers sold in France cannot be made with the bisphenol A chemical (Photo: Caroline Attwood)

How France escaped EU legal action over chemical ban

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission considered in 2015 taking legal action against France over the country's ban of a toxic chemical - but was unable to find agreement internally, an internal document released to EUobserver revealed.

The paper was made public after an access to documents request by this website, and concerns the French decision to ban the use of bisphenol A in food packaging, containers and utensils, as of 1 January 2015.

France did not want to risk the food of its citizens c...

