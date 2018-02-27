Journalist murder shocks Slovakia

The murder of a young investigative journalist and his fiancee has sparked a strong outcry from Slovak politicians, journalists and the wider public.
The reporter's research on alleged Italian mafia connections with EU farm funds in Slovakia has been suggested as a possible motive for assassination.
Police found the bodies of Jan Kuciak, 27, shot in the chest and his partner Martina Kusnirova, shot in the head, on late Sunday (25 February) in their home in Velka Maca, western Sl...
