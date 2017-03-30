Ad
euobserver
European Parliament chief negotiator Verhofstadt (r) among his fellow MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs draw 'red lines' on Brexit deal

by Jean Comte and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs will stress that the UK and EU members have no right to conclude separate deals during Brexit talks, according to a draft resolution seen by EUobserver.

The text, expected to be adopted next week during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg, will set out the institution's position on the Brexit negotiations, which will start soon after the UK's notification on Wednesday (29 March) of its intention to leave the ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

