Danish referendum: Young voters want EU at arm's length

Danes head to the polling stations on Thursday (3 December) for their eighth EU referendum since a majority voted Yes to join the club back in 1972.\n \nSo far, they voted five time Yes and two times No, with a narrow lead for the No side this time around.
A Gallup poll published on Saturday in the Berlingske Tidende daily showed 38 percent intend to vote No, with 34 percent Yes, and 23 percent undecided.
You need to go back to the Maastricht treat...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
