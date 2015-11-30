Danish referendum: Young voters want EU at arm's length

Danes head to the polling stations on Thursday (3 December) for their eighth EU referendum since a majority voted Yes to join the club back in 1972.



So far, they voted five time Yes and two times No, with a narrow lead for the No side this time around.

A Gallup poll published on Saturday in the Berlingske Tidende daily showed 38 percent intend to vote No, with 34 percent Yes, and 23 percent undecided.

Maastricht Treaty

You need to go back to the Maastricht treat...