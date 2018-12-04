EU is 'plain wrong' on Trump, Pompeo tells Brussels

Some EU leaders do not understand US president Donald Trump's realpolitik, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has said.

"Even our European friends sometimes say we're not acting in the world's interest - that's plain wrong," Pompeo said in a speech at the EU capital on Tuesday (4 December).

"He [Trump] sees the world as it is, not as we wish it to be. He knows nothing can replace the nation state as the guarantor of democratic freedoms and national interests," Pompeo added.<...